On February 13, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Alelion Energy Systems AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. On February 18, 2019, Alelion Energy Systems AB published a press release with information that the company had received loans for a total of SEK 50 million. Today, on May 3, 2019, Alelion Energy Systems AB sent a confirmation to the Exchange that the company, as a result of the loans, has sufficient working capital for more than three months to come. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Alelion Energy Systems AB (ALELIO, ISIN code SE0008348072, order book ID 123692) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.