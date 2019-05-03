Miami International Holdings Reports April 2019 Trading Results And New Market Share Records for MIAX Exchange Group; MIAX Emerald Reaches 1% Market Share

PRINCETON, New Jersey, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the April 2019 trading activity for its three fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 37 million equity option contracts in April for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,765,446 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 10.75%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts April-19 April-18 % Chg. Mar-19 % Chg. April-19 April-18 % Chg. Trading Days 21 21

21

82 82

U.S. Equity Options

Industry 344,847,772 356,177,370 -3.2% 365,585,219 -5.7% 1,402,047,031 1,550,451,011 -9.6% MIAX Exchange Group 37,074,375 30,457,841 21.7% 36,139,275 2.6% 142,066,631 126,986,412 11.9% MIAX 14,929,614 15,707,143 -5.0% 15,205,060 -1.8% 59,407,698 68,931,145 -13.8% MIAX PEARL 18,750,520 14,750,698 27.1% 19,797,373 -5.3% 78,127,850 58,055,267 34.6% MIAX Emerald 3,394,241 - - 1,136,842 198.6% 4,531,083 - - Equity Options ADV April-19 April-18 % Chg. Mar-19 % Chg. April-19 April-18 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options

Industry 16,421,322 16,960,827 -3.2% 17,408,820 -5.7% 17,098,135 18,907,939 -9.6% MIAX Exchange Group 1,765,446 1,450,373 21.7% 1,720,918 2.6% 1,732,520 1,548,615 11.9% MIAX 710,934 747,959 -5.0% 724,050 -1.8% 724,484 840,624 -13.8% MIAX PEARL 892,882 702,414 27.1% 942,732 -5.3% 952,779 707,991 34.6% MIAX Emerald 161,631 - - 54,135 198.6% 55,257 - -



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market

Share April-19 April-18 % Chg. Mar-19 % Chg. April-19 April-18 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 10.75% 8.55% 25.7% 9.89% 8.8% 10.13% 8.19% 23.7% MIAX 4.33% 4.41% -1.8% 4.16% 4.1% 4.24% 4.45% -4.7% MIAX PEARL 5.44% 4.14% 31.3% 5.42% 0.4% 5.57% 3.74% 48.8% MIAX Emerald 0.98% - - 0.31% 216.5% 0.32% - -

Other news and achievements include:

MIH

Announced partnership with the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX) pursuant to which MGEX will serve as the exclusive exchange to list, trade and clear futures products on the SPIKES Volatility Index, subject to CFTC approval.

Volatility Index, subject to CFTC approval. Announced partnership with Templum Inc., a leading innovating financial technology company, and its subsidiary, Templum Markets, LLC, to develop a fully regulated, SEC-registered exchange to list and trade digital securities operated as a facility of an exchange owned by MIH, subject to SEC approval.

MIAX Emerald

Reached 1% market share on April 2, 2019 , 23 days following launch.

, 23 days following launch. Completed its strategic symbol rollout on April 29, 2019 and now list over 2,680 symbols.

MIAX Exchange Group

New daily record for market share during April 2019

11.64% market share achieved collectively on MIAX, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald on April 15, 2019

New monthly record for market share during April 2019

10.75% market share achieved collectively on MIAX, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com .

For further information on SPIKES, please visit: https://www.miaxoptions.com/spikes .

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group



Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with a Miami Operations Center and additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

