Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: April 2019 NAV 03-May-2019 / 16:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 May 2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 30 April 2019 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 30 April 2019, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.65p. Further to an announcement released on 24th April 2019, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.02p. Loans advanced 394.2m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 25.4m (including accrued income) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or - loss Cash and cash equivalents 12.6m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) (44.2m) Other net assets/(liabilities) (5.4m) Net assets 382.6m Capital amounts drawn as at 30 April 2019 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 April 2019 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP149.2m GBP149.2m Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR306.4m GBP264.7m GBP413.9m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP3.7m GBP3.7m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR34.6m GBP29.9m GBP33.6m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Dave Taylor T: +44 1481 735879 E: dave.taylor@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 8513 EQS News ID: 807167 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 03, 2019 11:04 ET (15:04 GMT)