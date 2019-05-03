The global cordless garden equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global cordless garden equipment market is the implementation of stringent regulations on legacy garden equipment. Legacy garden equipment emits air pollutants such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter. Moreover, legacy garden equipment also contributes to the increase in noise pollution levels. This has pushed government bodies across the world to mitigate air and noise pollution. For instance, EPA has introduced emission standards to control both exhaust and evaporative emissions from small spark-ignition engines usually fitted in outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers. Such stringent regulations governing legacy garden equipment will fuel the demand for zero-emission garden equipment such as cordless garden equipment during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the automation in lawn care will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cordless garden equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global cordless garden equipment market: Automation in lawn care

Automation is gaining immense popularity in the garden equipment market as it ensures efficient cutting and saves time. Autonomous garden equipment offers advanced maneuverability, extended battery life, and control options through smartphone applications. Automation in lawn care comes with safety features that include automatic start and finish. Robotic lawn mowers have remote object-detection features, which allow them to detect objects in their vicinity. The adoption of automation in lawncare will create immense opportunities for cordless garden equipment vendors to offer advanced products with increased speeds and efficiency and help them meet the growing demand for these products during the forecast period.

"Apart from the stringent regulations on the legacy garden equipment, and automation in lawn care, factors such as technological advances, increase strategic alliances, and product innovation and portfolio expansion will have a significant impact on the growth of the cordless garden equipment market during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global cordless garden equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cordless garden equipment market by product (lawn mower, trimmer and edger, brush cutter, chainsaw, leaf blower, and others) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to factors such as high disposable income, presence of a high number of privately-owned housing units, and the need to comply with stringent residential landscape restrictions laid down by homeowner associations in a particular locale.

