Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
London, May 3
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:03 May 2019
ISSUE OF EQUITY
On 03 May 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 19,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,174 pence per share.
The Company's issued share capital now consists of 8,060,207 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 8,060,207.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 538 1400