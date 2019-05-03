A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest total quality management study for a manufacturing firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to ensure greater control of processes and workflows to deliver better quality products. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's total quality management solution helped the client to enhance their sales rate by 27%.

Companies in the manufacturing industry face several challenges such as managing manufacturing processes, maximizing global supply network, carrying an efficient administrative process, and managing coordination between engineering and operations. However, in the manufacturing industry, total quality management is fundamental to every part of the process, from conception to final product marketing. Therefore, it is imperative for companies in the manufacturing industry to focus their attention on total quality management. Infiniti's total quality management solutions have helped various companies to control quality by keeping a check on their suppliers.

The business challenge: The client is a manufacturing firm based out of the United States. The client was facing difficulties in delivering quality products to their customers. Also, the client's inability to keep up with the quality of their competitors resulted in sales losses for the company. This subsequently affected their market share and prevented them from doing business with top-tier organizations. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering total quality management solution. With Infiniti's total quality management solution, the client wanted to explore new markets, reduce manufacturing cost, and deliver the best quality products.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed analysis of factors such as the client's financial performance, sales rate, market share, and more. With Infiniti's total quality management solution, the client was able to identify deficiencies in their manufacturing process. This helped them reduce manufacturing cost by delivering quality products to customers. This subsequently helped the company to keep up with the market competition and enhance the customer experience. Also, delivering better quality products helped the client to enhance their sales rate by 27% and customer retention rate by 2X.

Infiniti's total quality management solution helped the client to:

Enhance their operational efficiency

Turn prospects into loyal customers

Infiniti's total quality management solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving the quality of products and services

Ensuring flexibility in the manufacturing process

