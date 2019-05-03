Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) ("Blackstone") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement.

Blackstone Resources has sold 1'218'948 shares of the restricted stock with a nominal value of CHF 0.50 for the price of CHF 5.62 per share with a total price of CHF 6'849'500, effective on 02.05.2019.

The net proceeds of this private placement help to strengthen the financial position.

ABOUT BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

