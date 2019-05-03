AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will showcase its advanced label and specialty printing solutions at six industry conferences this spring, highlighted by the Company's participation at the European Label Forum (ELF) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

AstroNova's QuickLabel and TrojanLabel business units, together with technology alliance partner Memjet, will serve as an ELF Gold-Level Sponsor. Hosted by FINAT, the three-day ELF conference provides a platform to share trends, discuss industry challenges and learn about technology innovations in the labeling industry.

"The ELF event is a great platform to exhibit our latest products and to interact with other industry leaders regarding trends shaping the future of the labeling and packaging industries, cultivate new business relationships and ensure we remain at the forefront of technology, reliability, and innovation for our customers," said Greg Woods, AstroNova's President and CEO. "Participating in these kinds of events reflects our broader strategy to expand our international distribution and increase our presence in key verticals where we believe our technology has a distinct competitive advantage."

ELF takes place from June 5-7 at the Scandic Copenhagen Hotel. In addition to several regional and vertical-specific shows, QuickLabel and TrojanLabel also will be exhibiting at the following:

Event Location Dates Label Summit Latin America Medellin, Colombia May 14-15 FESPA Munich Munich, Germany May 14-17 PackEx Toronto Toronto, Canada June 4-6 ExpoPack Guadalajara Guadalajara, Mexico June 11-13 EastPack New York, NY June 11-13

AstroNova offers a complete suite of label printing solutions from digital inkjet label printers to mini label presses and finishing systems. Visitors to these shows will be able to attend product demos and learn more about the Company's latest technology, including the QL-300, the world's first CMYK plus White toner-based printer designed specifically for labeling.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment's two business units are QuickLabel, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

