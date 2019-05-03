The "How to Write Effective SOPs" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An essential course for ensuring compliance with Regulatory Requirements which will be of particular relevance for Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Research/Operations, GMP, QA and Document Management Functions.

Course Overview

SOPs play a crucial compliance role with regulations. It is therefore essential that they are well written and easy to use by the end users. If SOPs are not followed correctly, the validity of data generated is compromised, leading to inspection findings and non-compliance issues which could lead to delays in bringing a drug/device to market.

This SOP course has been specifically designed to help you develop the skills to write and produce the content of SOPs using a best practice process, review and implement SOPs and ensure you comply in a regulated environment.

You will come away with the confidence to use a process to write, update and implement SOPs which can easily be understood by the end users.

Attend this programme will show you:

Who Should Attend?

All those in pharma, biotechnology, generics, devices and animal health industries who are involved in preparing, reviewing and/or managing SOPs

Ideal as an introduction to preparing, reviewing and implementing SOPs and may also be helpful to those wanting to ensure they are aware of best practice

Particularly those in GXP areas including clinical research, pharmacovigilance

Agenda

How to write concise and user friendly SOPs

When are SOPs needed and why?

Discuss the difference between having SOPs, policy documents, work instructions and local guidance

Review the fundamentals of SOPs

Determine the scope, roles and responsibilities associated with SOPs

Identify the essential structure of SOPs

Discussion to share best practice: Review of what makes a good SOP

Identify who should write, review and authorise SOPs

Current thinking in writing SOPs and an example of a good SOP

Write concise and user-friendly SOPs

Translate the flow of operations into the document

Write SOPs that are sufficiently detailed, but not restrictive and limiting

Understand the target audience and account for end user's needs

Tips for how to write the content, format, style and presentation

Defining SOP content using mind mapping and flow charting

SOP implementation and management

Review and approval processes for SOPs

Handling updates when should SOPs be updated and how?

Distribution, version control

SOP training

How to maximise end user compliance

Exercise: Write an example SOP

Ensuring your SOPs meet regulatory requirements

What needs to be included for compliance in GMP areas?

Current regulatory trends

Identify common SOP deficiencies

Tips for what auditors and inspectors look for when they review SOPs

