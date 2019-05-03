The "Decision Making and Problem Solving in the Pharma Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A two-day course for those looking to improve their decision-making and problem-solving skills within the pharma industry.
In the current challenging and competitive pharmaceutical industry environment, good decision-making and problem-solving skills are essential for effective and compliant working. This course will provide you with a highly practical range of techniques as well as structured thinking tools to help you confront problems, make effective decisions, and identify your individual strengths and weaknesses. You will gain practical advice on combining creative and critical thinking to enable you to tackle problems and make decisions from a different perspective to achieve maximum results.
Benefits of attending:
- Apply tools and techniques to problem-solving and decision-making in the pharma industry
- Explore the principles and psychology of making good workplace decisions
- Discuss types of critical thinking needed in the pharma workplace, including strategic thinking
- Gain practical advice on how to use creative thinking in both decision- making and problem-solving
- Understand and influence the decision-making processes of other individuals and groups
Who Should Attend?
This course is suitable for anyone working in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and animal health industries who wants to increase their performance with effective problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Agenda
Programme day one
Background to decision making and problem solving in the pharma industry
- Defining decision making and problem solving
- Discuss and examine types of decisions and problems in the pharma industry
Psychology of making good decisions and problem solving
- Consider your biases and be clear about your opinions, attitudes, beliefs and prejudices in decision making
- Examine how you think and solve problems
- Decision making styles
- Advantages and disadvantages of group decisions
- Understand decision making processes of other individuals and groups
How to improve your decision making in the pharma industry
- What are the key principles of effective decision making and problem solving
- Identify common errors in problem solving and decision making
- Discuss processes for effective decision making to increase success
- Understanding root causes of problems
Apply tools and techniques to decision making and problem solving in the pharma industry
- Examine different tools and techniques
- Discuss types of critical thinking needed in the pharma workplace, including strategic thinking
- Improve your critical thinking techniques to develop practical business ideas and solutions
- Looking beyond your first solution to a problem consider options for decision making and solutions
Programme day two
Creative decision making and problem solving
- Different ways of thinking to facilitate creative decision making and problem solving
- Positive approaches to facilitate creativity
- Avoid barriers to creative thinking
Reaching a decision
- Challenge your own assumptions by taking data and circumstances into account
- Do you have adequate data to make a decision
- Seeking assistance and input from others
- Stakeholder views
- Solving problems and reaching decisions collaboratively or in teams
- Influence the decision making processes of other individuals or groups
Implementation of decisions
- Consider the consequences and implementation of your decisions
- Design and execute appropriate action plans
- Minimizing risks
- Communication of decisions
- Monitoring progress
- Lessons learned
Develop a personal action plan
