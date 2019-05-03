The "IP Due Diligence Freedom-to-Operate in Practice" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive one-day course will give you many insights into the best practice of organising and conducting an efficient and thorough IP due diligence project.
A properly conducted due diligence search can lead to many opportunities for both buyers and sellers, including long-term relationships and new business synergies.
- Attending this seminar will ensure you know how to mitigate the risks involved and will give you key insights into balancing internal resources and outside expertise to.
- the best advantage. It will help you understand the vital aspects of an FTO analysis from a US and EU perspective, plus, learn about the IP landscape in China as well as new opportunities.
- You will benefit from the experience of the expert panel during the discussion session and get the solutions you need to your questions.
By attending this one-day intensive seminar, you will:
- Gain practical advice from highly-rated experts on how best to prepare for your due diligence and FTO projects
- Learn to identify when due diligence and FTO projects are desirable and how to determine what the scope should be
- Improve your understanding of the risks around ownership and learn how to minimise these risks
- Communicate due diligence results effectively while protecting confidential and privileged information
- Understand your obligations if the deal doesn't go through
- Be prepared for the FTO questions that will be raised by your client/company when they want to use new technology or expand existing technology
- Understand which FTO questions you should ask, to make the most of your time and budget
- Discuss best practices for setting up and conducting a thorough analysis
- Gain valuable insight into infringement and validity analysis in Europe and the US
- Take away practical advice on leveraging the European and US systems to your advantage
- Learn to evaluate, minimise and communicate risk effectively
Who Should Attend?
- Patent attorneys
- In-house lawyers
- Business development executives/managers
- IP and patent managers
- Licensing executives
- Trade mark attorneys
Agenda
Best practices for organising and conducting an IP due diligence project
- Understanding the business goals
- Practical issues regarding accessing information
- Privilege and confidentiality issues
- Developing a comprehensive due diligence checklist to determine project scope under different deal conditions and budgets
- Awareness of relevant US IP issues frequently encountered
- Potential pitfalls when involving company's technical persons: a list of do nots'
In-house perspectives on conducting IP due diligence and FTO projects
- Role of IP risk factor, nice to have or deal driver?
- Coordination of the projects within various business units
- Balancing internal resources with expertise of outside counsel
- Impact of IP due diligence and FTO projects on IP awareness within the business units
Mitigating the identified risks
- Real examples will be used to illustrate the types of risks that generally arise and how to restructure or end a deal having significant risks
- How much risk is too much?
- What if you are asked to make the deal happen even if the risk is high?
- Can you mitigate that risk?
Communicating results and post-deal issues
- Confidentiality obligations if the underlying deal does not go through
- Handling negative information
- Obligations that remain if the deal is successful
- Practical aspects of file retention
Vital aspects of an FTO analysis US perspective
- Tactics for recognising the products and processes to be cleared
- Timing and scope of the project
- Defining the search common pitfalls
- Validity and infringement analysis tactics for triage' on the FTO search results
- US perspectives on relevant legal issues
- Cost effective approach for dealing with potentially problematic or blocking' patents
- US perspectives on relevant legal issues
Vital aspects of an FTO analysis EP perspective
- Strategies for analysing whether EP infringement and validity issues in FTO context
- Recognising the risks in different EP jurisdictions
- EP options for dealing with competitor patents
- Best practices for EP counsel and in-house teams
Wrestling the Chinese dragon
- IP landscape in China
- Strategies used by Chinese companies to leverage IP
- Chinese FTO
- Conducting searches for China IP
- The language issue' (using Chinese documents) Strategic options for specialist support
- Options for dealing with third parties
- Chinese weapons
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp9rco
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005382/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Intellectual Property