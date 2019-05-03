Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Now Proud to Offer MSC-Certified Illex Squid

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Lund's Fisheries is pleased to announce that the U.S. Northeast Northern Shortfin Squid (illex) fishery has been certified as sustainable against the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) fisheries standard. Lund's now offers the only two species of squid in the world to have obtained MSC certification: the company's loligo squid fishery was certified as sustainable last year.

"Lund's is at the forefront of providing consumers with fresh, sustainably harvested seafood," said Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries. "MSC certification for illex squid is just the latest example of our commitment to ensuring that all of our products are responsibly harvested and sustainably sourced."

With an MSC label, consumers can be sure that their seafood comes from a fishery that is managed effectively and sustainably, and from one that minimizes its environmental impact. MSC certification is widely considered one of the strictest certification labels in the world, the "gold standard" of sustainable seafood. Through its active pursuit of the MSC label for its squid and Atlantic sea scallop products, and its sustainable sourcing of the rest of its product line, Lund's is a leader in bringing environmentally friendly products to the U.S. and European markets.

"Consumers can be confident that when they purchase squid, scallops, or any other seafood from Lund's, it comes with a commitment to support the long-term health of our oceans and marine life," Mr. Reichle said.

Illex squid are migratory and occupy a large range, from Newfoundland to Florida. Unlike many other species of fish, illex squid likely to not be significantly affected by climate change, and some studies indicate that the species may even benefit from warmer ocean temperatures. Fisheries managers are confident enough in the future health of the species that they are proposing to raise the quota this year from 22,915 mt to 24,825 mt, an 8 percent increase.

Lund's will be showcasing its sustainable squid products at this year's Seafood Expo Global, taking place in Brussels, Belgium from May 7-9. Stop by booth 6-1225 to meet with our U.S. and European sales staff, who are dedicated to providing sustainable squid and scallop options for you and your customers.

About Lund's Fisheries Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc. is a family-owned company and primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, N.J. Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's has about 30 fishing vessels delivering a variety of seafood to its facility year round. Lund's is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to track seafood back to the harvest location to ensure it is sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

