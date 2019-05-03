For the third time in succession, Endeavour's (EDV) quarterly results were materially ahead of our expectations in Q119, driven by universally higher production and lower all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at each of its operating assets (with the exception of the Ity heap leach operation). Output was further augmented by 8.8koz of pre-commercial production from the Ity CIL plant. While production and sales were both c 31% below Q418's record level, therefore - as a result of c 30% of total mill feed being derived from low-grade stockpiles - they were nevertheless c 22% above our expectations at 121koz apiece.

