A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest market trend analysis engagement for a fashion retailer. The study highlights how Infiniti's solution helped the client to generate valuable insights for strategizing and forecasting future business plans. Also, the study discusses how Infiniti's market trend analysis solution helped the client meet their quarterly sales target and improve the count of their social media followers by 67%.

Market trend analysis is an integral part of every business. The inability of a company to understand the latest trends in the market can affect the overall growth of the business. Also, today most of the successful business owners leverage market trend analysis solutions to understand the key shift in the market. Infiniti's market trend analysis solutions have helped various organizations not only to identify the changing market trends but also to stay ahead of them.

The business challenge: The client is a fashion retailer based out of the United Kingdom. The client's inability to understand the key shifts within the industry resulted in huge losses for the company. The company encountered nearly £ 4.7m of losses in the profit margins. Also, the client had to shut down various stores in the southern part of the UK. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research for a solution. With Infiniti's market trend analysis solution, the client wanted to enhance their profit margin and innovate their product offering to meet the market demands.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed study of the retail market and the key competitors of the client. With Infiniti's market trend analysis solution, the client was able to compare their performance with the industry averages. Also, the client was able to understand how their competitors were using market opportunities to their advantages. This helped them in better decision-making related to product positioning and marketing strategy. Also, with Infiniti's market trend analysis solution, the client was able to improve their social media engagement and enhance the sales rate.

Infiniti's market trend analysis solution helped the client to:

Determine market opportunities and customer preferences

Understand the market curve to gain a winning edge

Infiniti's market trend analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Innovating their product offerings to enhance customer experience

Enhancing foot traffic by providing discounts and offers

