Haag-Streit UK Extend the Haag-Streit Academy Training and Education Facility

HARLOW, England, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the extension of the Haag-Streit Academy Training and Education Facility at its Harlow headquarters.

In recent years, one of the key roles for Haag-Streit Academy has been to organise training courses and other live events, including workshops, lectures and symposia. Some of these events have been hosted at the Training Facility in HS-UK's Harlow headquarters for a limited number of people. Where courses are larger, many are hosted at off-site venues, which led to the decision to extend the internal training space.

In addition, the relocation of John Weiss & Son to Harlow, and the closer working links and synergies between HS-UK and John Weiss, will likely significantly increase the number of training courses required.

In order to allow Haag-Streit Academy to host more in-house courses with larger delegate numbers, HS-UK has extended the existing training space to create 'The Hub', utilising adjacent office space.

The new training space will allow the introduction of more frequent recurring courses such as 'Basic Slit Lamp Skills' workshops and, potentially, smaller themed symposia. The new 'Hub' can accommodate increased delegate numbers, and provides adequate space to deliver larger, hands-on workshops. The area is also an ideal facility to host video conferencing and webinars.

The newly re-purposed 'Hub', combined with the existing Training Room, will provide a more fit-for-purpose Haag-Streit Academy Training Facility. The work on the Training Facility is now complete and the 'Premier Slit Lamp Imaging Course' will be the first course delivered in this new education space on the 9th May.

For further information about the Haag-Streit Academy Training and Education Facility, please call us on +44(0)1279-881923 or email academy@haag-streit-uk.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881637/Haag_Streit_UK.jpg