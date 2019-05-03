Digital Commerce Department, TAITRA: UPDATE: Taiwantrade and Tradeindia Will Showcase the New Generation of Digital Innovation at Taiwan World Expo in India

This Press Release Replaces the Press Release Issued on May 3, 2019 at 8:20AM EDT; The Updated Version Can be Found Below

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / The digital initiatives implemented by the India government in recent years has greatly boosted the country's e-commerce industry. The government's continued deployment of nationwide digital infrastructure such as FinTech payment and biometric ID systems have emerged as catalysts for e-commerce growth.

India's fast-growing online market is driven by 1.3 billion consumers and the country's world-leading demographic dividend. To facilitate Taiwan companies in entering the incredible market, this year TAITRA will once again host the 'TAIWAN EXPO in India' trade show, to be held at Pragati Maidan Hall 11 in New Delhi on May 16-18, 2019.

Taiwantrade.com will be joining the 3-day event and hold the 'Digital Commerce Pavilion' at booth#092. Taiwantrade.com will be collaborating with India's largest B2B marketplace, Tradeindia.com, to headline the pavilion with various digital innovations aimed at facilitating closer Taiwan-India e-commerce cooperation.

Visitors to the Digital Commerce Pavilion will get to experience the 'Taiwantrade.com Unmanned Store', where they can enter the exhibit using a RFID wristband, browse for products, and beam the product links to their registered emails. Afterward, they can take the wristband home with them as keepsake, and take a selfie at the pavilion to post on social media for a thank-you prize.

The pavilion will also feature 70 high quality products from 30 excellent Taiwantrade.com supplier members, including Wingsafe Technology (maker of RFID Smart Lock), Cellina (maker of Charm Baby Care Products), Taiwan Enamelware (maker of TECO Vitreous Enamel Panel), and Taiwan Excellence Award winner Ching Yuang (maker of LED Balloon light).

Taiwantrade.com will be inviting a special Indian internet celebrity guest to act as spokesperson for the pavilion. There will be a livestream event to promote the pavilion's various Taiwan products. In addition to celebrating TAIWAN EXPO, Taiwantrade.com will offer exclusive free shipping deals during the show period.

Taiwantrade.com is the official B2B portal of Taiwan operated by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The website's sourcing services are aimed at assisting global buyers to find quality products and reliable suppliers from Taiwan. (AD by BOFT)

