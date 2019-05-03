The "IT Market in Germany 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IT market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.
The increased adoption of cloud-based services is one the key factors expected to trigger the IT market in Germany during the forecast period.
German enterprises are restructuring their businesses for surviving and succeeding in this digital age. Cloud-based solutions help German enterprises in revamping their business models by leveraging modern technologies including Big Data, AI, and IoT, while providing a robust platform for the digital transformation of their businesses. Cloud-based solutions often offer cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and scalability to the enterprises, thus, boosting the IT market in Germany.
Digital infrastructure in Germany
One of the growth drivers of the IT market in Germany is the digital infrastructure in Germany. Germany is investing in the development of a country wide connected infrastructure to facilitate information storage in centralized systems and real time exchange of data across departments. As a result, the demand for IT and services in the country is high.
Shortage of skilled IT professionals
One of the challenges in the growth of the IT market in Germany is the shortage of skilled IT professionals. Lack of skilled IT professionals in the areas of cloud, AI, Big Data, and IoT can severely impact the digital transformation initiatives of German enterprises, which will hamper the growth of the IT market in Germany.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. German enterprises are expanding their business overseas by using Big Data tools to optimize their production, logistics, and sales processes.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Accenture
- IBM
- Microsoft
- SAP SE
- T-Systems International
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ICT Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Business services Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other sectors Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY
- Comparison by category
- IT services Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- IT hardware Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by category
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of Big Data solutions
- Government support for AI
- The Industry 4.0 initiative
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture
- IBM
- Microsoft
- SAP SE
- T-Systems International GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9c2pu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005413/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Computing