The "IT Market in Germany 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.

The increased adoption of cloud-based services is one the key factors expected to trigger the IT market in Germany during the forecast period.

German enterprises are restructuring their businesses for surviving and succeeding in this digital age. Cloud-based solutions help German enterprises in revamping their business models by leveraging modern technologies including Big Data, AI, and IoT, while providing a robust platform for the digital transformation of their businesses. Cloud-based solutions often offer cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and scalability to the enterprises, thus, boosting the IT market in Germany.

Digital infrastructure in Germany

One of the growth drivers of the IT market in Germany is the digital infrastructure in Germany. Germany is investing in the development of a country wide connected infrastructure to facilitate information storage in centralized systems and real time exchange of data across departments. As a result, the demand for IT and services in the country is high.

Shortage of skilled IT professionals

One of the challenges in the growth of the IT market in Germany is the shortage of skilled IT professionals. Lack of skilled IT professionals in the areas of cloud, AI, Big Data, and IoT can severely impact the digital transformation initiatives of German enterprises, which will hamper the growth of the IT market in Germany.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. German enterprises are expanding their business overseas by using Big Data tools to optimize their production, logistics, and sales processes.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

T-Systems International

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023

BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ICT Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Business services Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other sectors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY

Comparison by category

IT services Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

IT hardware Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by category

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of Big Data solutions

Government support for AI

The Industry 4.0 initiative

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

T-Systems International GmbH

