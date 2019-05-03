André Calantzopoulos Asks Attendees to Unsmoke the World

André Calantzopoulos, chief executive officer of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM), today addressed the Boston College Chief Executives Club, setting out how PMI is radically changing its business to unsmoke the world and encourage the hundreds of millions of current adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking cigarettes to change to better options. The speech was delivered days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that IQOS, PMI's electrically heated tobacco system, is appropriate for the protection of public health and authorized it for sale in the U.S.

"We need to cut through the fog of misinformation; not all tobacco companies are the same. No other company in our industry has stated such bold claims: To wholly change their business model and unsmoke the world," said Calantzopoulos at the event. Further, he called on attendees to consider the possibilities of working in greater collaboration with governments, NGOs and others, adding: "Smokers will quit cigarettes in favor of better options much more quickly if regulatory bodies and healthcare stakeholders support a pragmatic and realistic harm reduction vision. At the very least, we should make sure existing smokers have access to, and accurate information about, better alternatives to cigarettes."

Just as Boston's private and state sectors prioritized their investment behind positive social change to build a culture rich in academics, health and wellness, and innovation, PMI is investing significantly in scientific research, development and manufacturing facilities-to the value of over $6 billion USD to date-to transform the public health landscape of tomorrow.

Calling the FDA's decision a "major milestone," Calantzopoulos explained that PMI is determined to continue its transformative vision to positively change public health and unsmoke the world.

A complete copy of these remarks is available here.

Further information about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement is available here.

