Aviva to Support SocialBox.Biz's 'Laptops for the Homeless' Initiative

LONDON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialBox.Biz has joined forces with Aviva to help provide disadvantaged people with access to technology through its 'Laptops for the Homeless' scheme.

SocialBox.Biz, is a London-based community interest venture that re-homes old, donated computers with people in accommodation services, including homeless individuals, young people in the care system, refugees, and the elderly.

Aviva, a major UK insurer and financial services provider, is committed to supporting community initiatives and has pledged to donate its unneeded laptops to the organisation. The computers will then be used to support disadvantaged people who often have no other way of accessing digital services.

Nick Amin, Group COO for Aviva PLC says: "The work that SocialBox.Biz does on a daily basis can transform the lives of disadvantaged young people everywhere. We're delighted that Aviva is able to support this social initiative, and we look forward to supplying the team with the materials they need to make a difference."

Peter Paduh, SocialBox.Biz Founder, says: "Digital access is such an integral part of modern society. It's almost impossible to apply for a job or connect with a loved one without technology today - so SocialBox.Biz is working to do something about it. We're thrilled that Aviva is the latest organisation to join us on our mission to help more people from disadvantaged backgrounds to become better connected."

SocialBox.Biz works with accommodation and charitable organisations, to ensure that laptop handovers occur within facilities that have suitable services, such as access to the internet.

For more information regarding Aviva PLC, visit: https://www.aviva.com/.

For more information regarding SocialBox.Biz, visit: https://www.socialbox.biz/

Notes to editors:

All Aviva data is removed and computers are returned to factory settings before donating, to ensure that no information is shared externally.

