AlzeCure Changes Direction for its Drug Candidate ACD855 Within the NeuroRestore Platform

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that they will redirect the drug candidate ACD855 within the research platform NeuroRestore from cognitive dysfunction to an indication in the eye instead. This means that the ongoing Phase I clinical studies with ACD855 will be terminated and that the substance instead will be tested for one of the previously planned indications instead.

ACD855 has so far proved to be safe in humans, but it exhibits a longer half-life in humans than expected, which means that the company considers it more suitable for local administration than systemic. A backup substance - ACD856 - from the NeuroRestore platform will now instead take over as the primary oral drug candidate for cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. AlzeCure plans to start studies in humans with this substance by the end of 2019.

"Studies in cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, are relatively long and costly and we want to ensure that the candidate with the absolutely best chance of success is used in these studies. Based on the clinical findings, we have therefore chosen to redirect ACD855 to an indication where local administration can be used and which we believe is more suitable for its chemical properties", said Johan Sandin, CEO of AlzeCure

"We are now aiming to move ACD856 into clinical studies for the treatment of cognitive disorders as soon as possible. Our portfolio with several candidates and numerous possible indications enables us to be flexible and be able to handle changes such as this in a constructive way."

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, which engages in innovative pharmaceutical research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is developing five drug candidates within its two research platforms NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. NeuroRestore consists of symptomatic drug candidates and Alzstatin consists of disease modifying drug candidates. Through a diversified drug portfolio which targets central signal mechanisms in the brain other indications such as cognitive disorders in traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease are also possible. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, ph: +46 8-528 00 399, email: info@fnca.se. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

