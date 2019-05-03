Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 3 May 2019, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 1 May 2019 at One St. Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.
The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.
Proposals 1(a) 1(l) Election of Directors
Election of each of the 12 director nominees for a term expiring at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her earlier death, retirement, resignation, or removal pursuant to the Company's articles of association.
The voting results were as follows:
a. Election of director: Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|
AGAINST
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|
TOTAL VOTES
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|278,151,794
|92.1
|23,776,681
|7.9
|301,928,475
|67.1
|5,687,220
|7,139,704
b. Election of director: Arnaud Caudoux
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|215,103,790
|70.2
|91,343,768
|29.8
|306,447,558
|68.1
|1,168,137
|7,139,704
c. Election of director: Pascal Colombani
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|298,498,760
|97.4
|7,960,021
|2.6
|306,458,781
|68.1
|1,156,914
|7,139,704
d. Election of director: Marie-Ange Debon
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|256,127,641
|86.2
|40,854,965
|13.8
|296,982,606
|66.0
|10,633,089
|7,139,704
e. Election of director: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|272,282,118
|88.7
|34,789,900
|11.3
|307,072,018
|68.2
|543,677
|7,139,704
f. Election of director: Claire S. Farley
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|299,433,373
|97.5
|7,626,672
|2.5
|307,060,045
|68.2
|555,650
|7,139,704
g. Election of director: Didier Houssin
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|298,367,687
|97.4
|8,083,841
|2.6
|306,451,528
|68.1
|1,164,167
|7,139,704
h. Election of director: Peter Mellbye
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|289,562,839
|94.3
|17,503,196
|5.7
|307,066,035
|68.2
|549,660
|7,139,704
i. Election of director: John O'Leary
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|298,739,298
|97.5
|7,701,025
|2.5
|306,440,323
|68.1
|1,175,372
|7,139,704
j. Election of director: Kay G. Priestly
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|299,166,380
|97.4
|7,895,809
|2.6
|307,062,189
|68.2
|553,506
|7,139,704
k. Election of director: Joseph Rinaldi
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|300,066,884
|97.9
|6,373,079
|2.1
|306,439,963
|68.1
|1,175,732
|7,139,704
l. Election of director: James M. Ringler
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|250,176,300
|81.5
|56,892,841
|18.5
|307,069,141
|68.2
|546,554
|7,139,704
Proposal 2 U.K. Annual Report and Accounts
Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.
The voting results were as follows:
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|310,342,671
|98.8
|3,625,606
|1.2
|313,968,277
|69.8
|787,122
|N/A
Proposal 3 2018 Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers
Approval of the Company's named executive officer ("NEO") compensation for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The voting results were as follows:
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|213,720,747
|69.6
|93,566,321
|30.4
|307,287,068
|68.3
|328,627
|7,139,704
Proposal 4 Frequency of Future Say-on-Pay Proposals for NEOs
Approval, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of future Say-on-Pay proposals for NEOs. Based on the results of this Proposal 4, the Company has determined to include future Say-on-Pay proposals for NEOs every year until the next required frequency vote.
The voting results were as follows:
|1 YEAR (Number of votes)
|1 YEAR (%)
|2 YEARS (Number of votes)
|2 YEARS (%)
|3 YEARS (Number of Votes)
|3 YEARS (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|301,205,901
|98.1
|346,421
|0.1
|5,426,340
|1.8
|306,978,662
|68.2
|637,033
|7,139,704
Proposal 5 2018 Directors' Remuneration Report
Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The voting results were as follows:
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|245,541,292
|79.9
|61,734,154
|20.1
|307,275,446
|68.3
|340,249
|7,139,704
Proposal 6 Ratification of U.S. Auditor
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.
The voting results were as follows:
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|310,040,197
|98.6
|4,277,416
|1.4
|314,317,613
|69.8
|437,786
|N/A
Proposal 7 Re-appointment of U.K. Statutory Auditor
Re-appointment of PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at which accounts are laid.
The voting results were as follows:
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|309,820,157
|98.6
|4,512,036
|1.4
|314,332,193
|69.8
|423,206
|N/A
Proposal 8 U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees
Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2019.
The voting results were as follows:
|FOR (Number of votes)
|PERCENT FOR (%)
|AGAINST (Number of votes)
|PERCENT AGAINST (%)
|TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
|
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY
|ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
|
BROKER NON-VOTES
|310,562,761
|98.9
|3,523,652
|1.1
|314,086,413
|69.8
|668,986
|N/A
A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
