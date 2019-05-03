Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 3 May 2019, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 1 May 2019 at One St. Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.

The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.

Proposals 1(a) 1(l) Election of Directors

Election of each of the 12 director nominees for a term expiring at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her earlier death, retirement, resignation, or removal pursuant to the Company's articles of association.

The voting results were as follows:

a. Election of director: Douglas J. Pferdehirt

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST

(Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES

VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 278,151,794 92.1 23,776,681 7.9 301,928,475 67.1 5,687,220 7,139,704

b. Election of director: Arnaud Caudoux

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 215,103,790 70.2 91,343,768 29.8 306,447,558 68.1 1,168,137 7,139,704

c. Election of director: Pascal Colombani

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 298,498,760 97.4 7,960,021 2.6 306,458,781 68.1 1,156,914 7,139,704

d. Election of director: Marie-Ange Debon

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 256,127,641 86.2 40,854,965 13.8 296,982,606 66.0 10,633,089 7,139,704

e. Election of director: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 272,282,118 88.7 34,789,900 11.3 307,072,018 68.2 543,677 7,139,704

f. Election of director: Claire S. Farley

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 299,433,373 97.5 7,626,672 2.5 307,060,045 68.2 555,650 7,139,704

g. Election of director: Didier Houssin

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 298,367,687 97.4 8,083,841 2.6 306,451,528 68.1 1,164,167 7,139,704

h. Election of director: Peter Mellbye

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 289,562,839 94.3 17,503,196 5.7 307,066,035 68.2 549,660 7,139,704

i. Election of director: John O'Leary

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 298,739,298 97.5 7,701,025 2.5 306,440,323 68.1 1,175,372 7,139,704

j. Election of director: Kay G. Priestly

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 299,166,380 97.4 7,895,809 2.6 307,062,189 68.2 553,506 7,139,704

k. Election of director: Joseph Rinaldi

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 300,066,884 97.9 6,373,079 2.1 306,439,963 68.1 1,175,732 7,139,704

l. Election of director: James M. Ringler

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 250,176,300 81.5 56,892,841 18.5 307,069,141 68.2 546,554 7,139,704

Proposal 2 U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 310,342,671 98.8 3,625,606 1.2 313,968,277 69.8 787,122 N/A

Proposal 3 2018 Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers

Approval of the Company's named executive officer ("NEO") compensation for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 213,720,747 69.6 93,566,321 30.4 307,287,068 68.3 328,627 7,139,704

Proposal 4 Frequency of Future Say-on-Pay Proposals for NEOs

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of future Say-on-Pay proposals for NEOs. Based on the results of this Proposal 4, the Company has determined to include future Say-on-Pay proposals for NEOs every year until the next required frequency vote.

The voting results were as follows:

1 YEAR (Number of votes) 1 YEAR (%) 2 YEARS (Number of votes) 2 YEARS (%) 3 YEARS (Number of Votes) 3 YEARS (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 301,205,901 98.1 346,421 0.1 5,426,340 1.8 306,978,662 68.2 637,033 7,139,704

Proposal 5 2018 Directors' Remuneration Report

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 245,541,292 79.9 61,734,154 20.1 307,275,446 68.3 340,249 7,139,704

Proposal 6 Ratification of U.S. Auditor

Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 310,040,197 98.6 4,277,416 1.4 314,317,613 69.8 437,786 N/A

Proposal 7 Re-appointment of U.K. Statutory Auditor

Re-appointment of PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at which accounts are laid.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY

CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 309,820,157 98.6 4,512,036 1.4 314,332,193 69.8 423,206 N/A

Proposal 8 U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees

Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2019.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY

CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES

(Number of votes) 310,562,761 98.9 3,523,652 1.1 314,086,413 69.8 668,986 N/A

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

