Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 1 May 2019, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard A. Pattarozzi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, each with a nominal value of $1,

following (1) the vesting of restricted stock units ("RSUs") and (2)

the settlement of such RSUs upon the director's conclusion of

service effective 1 May 2019. The aggregate number of Ordinary

Shares reflects such number of Ordinary Shares resulting from the

vesting and settlement of RSUs granted on 28 February 2017

(previously reported on 2 March 2017), 14 June 2018, and 8 March

2019 (less any amount withheld for payment of taxes in respect of

the RSUs). c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $23.77 Volume/No. of Shares: 10,701 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 1 May 2019 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

