TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 1 May 2019, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard A. Pattarozzi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, each with a nominal value of $1,
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $23.77
Volume/No. of Shares: 10,701
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|1 May 2019
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
