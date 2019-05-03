Bank of Montreal Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2, 2019 Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto. At that meeting all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 7, 2019 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak
296,531,411
98.53%
4,414,205
1.47%
Sophie Brochu
299,384,889
99.48%
1,560,726
0.52%
Craig W. Broderick
299,806,072
99.62%
1,139,543
0.38%
George A. Cope
294,404,047
97.83%
6,545,167
2.17%
Christine A. Edwards
298,617,589
99.23%
2,331,440
0.77%
Martin S. Eichenbaum
299,603,599
99.55%
1,345,431
0.45%
Ronald H. Farmer
290,527,321
96.54%
10,421,447
3.46%
David Harquail
299,787,758
99.61%
1,161,272
0.39%
Linda S. Huber
299,885,964
99.65%
1,063,841
0.35%
Eric R. La Flèche
299,788,057
99.61%
1,161,748
0.39%
Lorraine Mitchelmore
299,804,412
99.62%
1,145,413
0.38%
Philip S. Orsino
293,731,513
97.60%
7,218,291
2.40%
J. Robert S. Prichard
294,669,626
97.91%
6,280,136
2.09%
Darryl White
299,614,324
99.56%
1,335,442
0.44%
Don M. Wilson III
297,673,513
98.91%
3,276,291
1.09%
Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting were published on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $807 billion as of January 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956