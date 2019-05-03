1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries CEO Appointed as Chairman of the Board, Issuance of Bonus Shares and Investor Relations Contract

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF) a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp/CBD wellness products, is pleased to report that Mr. Brayden Sutton has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, in addition to his current positions of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Issuance of Bonus Shares

The Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 200,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Bonus Shares') to Mr. Brayden Sutton, at a deemed price of $0.50 per Bonus Share in lieu of a cash bonus payment for 2018. The Bonus Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring on September 8, 2019.

Investor Relations Contract

The Company also announces that it entered into a consulting agreement with Westmount Capital ('Westmount') to provide European investor relations services, commencing on May 1, 2019, for a 6-month term ending on October 31, 2019, and will be automatically renewed for another 6-month period unless terminated with due notice by either party. Investor relations services include introducing the Company to institutional investors, fund managers and family offices in Europe and the general promotion of the Company. Westmount will be granted 100,000 incentive stock options, exercisable in whole or in part on or before 2024 at an exercise price of $0.55 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence.

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications Director

604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

alexia@1933industries.com

Brayden Sutton, Director/President & CEO

604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

