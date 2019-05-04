inCruises International is the Grand Winner of the Diamond Network Award organized by Abranetwork

In just 3 years, inCruises International is already present in 150 countries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inCruises International, the world's largest cruise membership club, today announced they received the Diamond Network Award organized by Associação Brasileira de Network Marketing, also known as Abranetwork.

https://www.sucessonetwork.com.br/premio-e-a-melhor-empresa-de-viagem-e-a/

The Diamond Network Award from the Associação Brasileira de Network Marketing acknowledges the achievements of direct selling companies and paints a clear picture of the industry's size and trends.

"This industry recognition is an outstanding accomplishment and just one more indication that we're taking the right voyage and taking our company and sales force in the right direction," said President and COO Frank Codina. "Three years ago, when inCruises was born, it wasn't so obvious that a direct seller of cruise travel could be a leader in the direct-selling industry," said Codina.

"This is confirmation that we back up our vision and mission with measurable results and not just words. It is gratifying that Brazilian leaders recognize that our compensation is generous as compared to most other companies," said Independent Marketing Representative Leo Scalia.

"The direct sales market in Brazil experienced R$ 20.9 billion in the first half of 2018, according to the Brazilian Association of Direct Selling Companies (ABEVD), maintaining itself as an important means for generating or complementing income, and we are empowering more people to travel affordably and profitably. The travel industry and in particular, cruise vacation travel is growing fast, and we're proud that more and more people realize our value and choose to be Members/Customers and Independent Representatives," adds Michael Hutchison, inCruises CEO.