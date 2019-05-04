Mentionworth Media: Zebra is Revolutionizing Your Travel Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Zebra is a rental car company, which connects airport travelers with crowd-sourced vehicles. This type of car sharing solution is one of the first to exist in the marketplace. Although the company's inventory is crowd-sourced, to reduce decision fatigue, Zebra uses a super simple booking process. Travelers can select from a few curated classes of cars, which are cleaned and well-maintained unlike other peer-to-peer car sharing companies. There are no waiting times like there are with traditional rental car companies.

In addition, the rental prices are very affordable for travelers on a budget. The owners of these vehicles are usually away from home on a long-term basis and don't want to leave their vehicle sitting in a garage somewhere. So, to make extra money while they're away, these owners allow Zebra to rent out their vehicles until they get back. It is a win-win for all parties involved.

Zebra was started by Kody Amburgey and R.J. Napolitano in the summer of 2018. They both graduated from Penn State University and first took jobs on Wall Street in New York City. However, they both loved to travel so much and wished for a way to make extra money with their vehicles while they were away from home. This eventually led to the formation of Zebra in Los Angeles. Currently, they have expanded to a second location in San Diego. Their full-time employee staff consists of 7 people.

The Zebra business model helps car owners and travelers alike. When car owners sign up for the Zebra car sharing plan, their vehicles are managed for them the entire time. Best of all, each person who rents out one of these vehicles is screened and checked for their reliability. Meanwhile, the owners make money each time their vehicles are rented out by other people. This is actually good for the condition of the vehicles because it means they're not sitting idly somewhere for weeks or months on end. Having the vehicles actively being driven each day ensures that they stay functional.

Zebra integrates the latest technology into the traditional rental car experience. Mobile devices are used to book the rental car appointments, making it fast and easy to get a car when needed. What is even more impressive is how Zebra has partnered with several airport valet parking systems and parking lots. This allows the company to shuttle travelers from the airport terminal to the appropriate rental car garage. Once they arrive at the garage, the rental car they booked will be driven right to them. They can just get in the car and drive away after that.

Zebra is actively competing with car rental companies like Hertz, Getaround, Avis, and Turo. The thing that makes Zebra different is they manage and rent out the vehicles of other private owners. Airport garages are not used for car storage, but rather the garages and parking lots of Zebra's partners. The car owners don't need to worry about the maintenance of their vehicles either because Zebra covers that too. All the owners need to do is drop off their vehicle and collect the monthly payments based on the rental income.

Zebra's target audience is any person or company with a used car that won't be needing to drive it themselves for a long time. Long-term travelers, used car dealerships, deployed military members, and anyone working overseas are prime candidates of these services. For the travelers, it is cheaper to rent one of Zebra's cars than it is to rent an Uber driver. And with a Zebra car, the renter has the freedom to drive the vehicle wherever they want. They don't need to pay per trip like with Uber.

