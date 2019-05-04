Impartner Announces 4th Annual Global Awards at ImpartnerCON19, the Industry's Largest Channel Chief Summit

Autodesk, Avigilon, CommScope, Finastra, McAfee, Poly and T-Mobile honored for channel program excellence at Impartner's annual customer and channel management conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's best-selling pure-play Partner Relationship Management solution today announced the winners of its fourth annual customer awards, which were presented at ImpartnerCON19, the company's annual global customer and channel management summit. The theme for this year's conference, which is now the largest conference of channel chiefs in the industry, was Elevate, with the focus being on helping companies prepare for 2020 and the decade beyond. Following are the winners of this year's Impartner Elevate Awards, which are presented to companies setting the pace for channel operations:

Autodesk: For pushing the boundaries of personalized channel communications in eight languages using Impartner's News on Demand solution.

Avigilon/Motorola: For innovation in CPQ functionality for partners and spectacular growth in partner engagement.

CommScope: For completely transforming their CRM and PRM solutions simultaneously and in record time, and at the same time, delivering an innovative, ground-breaking partner experience.

Finastra: For pioneering use of PRM in the fast-growing fintech industry.

McAfee: For a rapid, streamlined, efficient implementation of a PRM solution, despite the complexities of a major organization.

Poly: For nimbleness in transformation of the company's channel management solution, all while integrating a major acquisition.

T-Mobile: For the creation of a unique partner and distribution experience to enable an unparalleled, more comprehensive market presence.

At the event, Impartner also presented its first Partner of the Year Award to AchieveUnite, for being the company's highest producing referral partner.

The 4th annual conference comes as Impartner continues a growth streak that's driven by an ever-increasing slate of customer wins from Fortune 100 corporations in multiple verticals from tech, to manufacturing, to oil and gas, to fintech, all of which has resulted in a 10x growth in new customer logos in the same four-year time period. During the conference, the company also announced a new collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate direct and indirect sales by co-marketing and co-selling Impartner PRM and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

About Impartner

Impartner helps companies worldwide transform the performance of their indirect sales, increasing revenue an average of 31 percent and reduce administrative costs as much as 23 percent in the first year of use alone. Impartner's SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software is the best-selling, most award-winning pure-play solution on the market and can be up and running in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

