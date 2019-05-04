Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc. ("FlowWorks"), has extended its Services Agreement Contract (the "Contract") with City of Surrey, British Columbia ("Surrey" or the "City") for another fiscal year. The City will also be expanding their current environmental monitoring sensor network by 10 per cent.

Surrey has won multiple awards for its use of technology to achieve its sustainability goals, and FlowWorks has contributed to the City's environmental efforts since its initial contractual agreement that commenced in 2011. Surrey is recognized as a global leader in sustainability for its waste and pollution reduction, ecosystem and water management, green development and energy conservation initiatives.

The City's dedicated Sediment and Erosion Control Team uses FlowWorks to pinpoint areas of inflated rainfall so Surrey can manage potential hazards to public infrastructure, local ecosystems and energy networks. Inflow and Infiltration issues are also targeted to reduce the volume of wastewater that requires treatment. Geo-processing tools provide real-time environmental data updates to the various City departments allowing city planners and developers to make informed decisions.

The Company also announces that it has issued a promissory note (the "Note") to Scharfe Holdings Inc. an insider of the Company by way of being a 10% holder of the Company's securities, in return for short term funding of a total of $115,000. The Note matures on December 31, 2019, carries a simple interest rate of 15% per year and is repayable at any time.

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

