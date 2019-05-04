A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the client to devise a robust BI-based analytics dashboard to enhance visibility and analyze the vastness of their data sets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190504005002/en/

BUILDING AN ADVANCED ANALYTICS DASHBOARD TO AID HEALTHCARE DECISION MAKING QUANTZIG'S NEW SUCCESS STORY (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today's data-intensive world, maintaining healthcare records in the form of spreadsheets and generating manual reports, is both onerous and likely to result in erroneous outcomes. This had turned out to be a major challenge for healthcare players, owing to the sheer volumes of patient data that must be managed and maintained. One of the main reasons that have impelled healthcare organizations to leverage the use of sophisticated analytics dashboards is its ability to empower its users to effectively monitor and track data by providing real-time insights, from finances to the infrastructure.

The Business Problem:The client is a leading healthcare services provider based out of Canada. The gigantic troves of data posed several challenges and the client needed a custom analytics dashboard that would help them improve data visibility and accessibility across their business units. They wanted to leverage Quantzig's data analytics solutions to bring about an organization-wide improvement by enhancing the transparency of datasets throughout their network.

Are you facing similar challenges? Our analytics experts can help you build custom analytics dashboards to address your requirements. Get in touch today.

"A customized analytics dashboard is a data management tool that helps businesses to visually track, monitor, and analyze KPI's to gain in-depth insights into the overall health of a business," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their key business challenges our experts proposed a solution that revolved around implementing an advanced healthcare analytics dashboard. The analytics dashboard not only helped the client to improve accessibility but also empowered the stakeholders to understand key performance metrics and realize strategic business objectives.

This success story is a classic example of how analytics dashboards can improve decision making in the healthcare sector. Request a free proposal to know more about the benefits of deploying customized analytics dashboards.

Quantzig's advanced analytics solutions helped the client to:

Transform unstructured datasets into analytics assets

Improve the accuracy of healthcare operations by 45%

Request a free demo to know how our analytics dashboards can help you maintain and visualize data.

Quantzig's advanced analytic solutions offered predictive insights on:

Understanding key performance metrics

Leveraging healthcare analytics in real-time

Healthcare analytics dashboards can help you track patient data and build new treatment plans. Request for more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190504005002/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us