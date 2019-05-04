Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 04-May-2019 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank') Mr. Nurlan Zhagiparov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board, and Mr. Aslan Talpakov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board, have stepped down from their positions as of 2 May 2019 and transferred to a new role as Advisors to the Office of the Management Board. Starting from 2 May 2019, Mr. Askar Smagulov was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank in charge of Digital banking and Transactional business. Mr. Smagulov started his career at ABN AMRO Bank Kazakhstan in 1998 and served as a Treasury Dealer, Chief Dealer, Head of the Trade Division of Treasury and Head of Treasury. From February 2005 to May 2018, he held various positions in the Bank: Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Bank's Management Board, Advisor to the Office of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of the Bank, Head of Treasury. From November 2014 to June 2018, Mr. Smagulov was the Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors of JSC Altyn Bank. From February 2010 to May 2015, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Kazteleport, from July 2017 to June 2018 - the Chairman of the Board of Directors in CB "Moskommertsbank". Mr. Smagulov has a degree in economics with honours from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and an MBA from the William Simon School of Business, University of Rochester (US). About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998 and on the London Stock Exchange since 2006. In July 2017, the Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest Bank in Kazakhstan by total assets - and merged it fully in July 2018. With total assets of KZT 8,959.0 billion as at 31 December 2018, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 647 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.kz [1] - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8515 EQS News ID: 807227 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4730ea9b4fc003a3688c4d47ac583595&application_id=807227&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

