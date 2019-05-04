A Straumann Group brand, the global clear aligner manufacturer embraces philosophy of growth for its providers

ClearCorrect, a Straumann Group brand and a leading manufacturer of clear aligners, unveiled today at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) 2019 Annual Session a major rebrand as part of a continued investment in its mission to empower dental professionals with technology and tools to help them grow their practices.

"ClearCorrect has experienced rapid growth in recent years, leaving us poised to help the doctors in our provider network evolve and thrive as the industry shifts toward greater adoption of clear aligners," said Corey Johnson, VP of North American sales at ClearCorrect. "Our refreshed look will enable us to better assist doctors who want to treat their patients with clear, simple and friendly solutions."

The Straumann Group, a Switzerland-based global provider of tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence, acquired ClearCorrect in 2017 as part of a broader initiative to deliver products across the full spectrum of orthodontic and dental solutions.

"ClearCorrect's rebrand was a strategic decision to remain competitive in today's market and is a better reflection of the products, resources and support it offers its providers," said Gilbert Achermann, chairman of Straumann Group. "Supported by our global brand network, ClearCorrect offers providers an entry point into an entire suite of solutions for dental implants, aesthetic dentistry and oral care that can help them expand their patient bases."

Headquartered in Round Rock, just north of Austin, Texas, ClearCorrect is home to the largest fleet of Stratasys 3-D printers in the world. It serves tens of thousands of doctors worldwide and leverages its global network to assist providers in scaling their businesses and positioning them for long-term success.

"As a part of Straumann Group, ClearCorrect takes a comprehensive approach to dental care, which ultimately facilitates treatment plans that lead to better results for patients," said Dr. Sam Daher, founder of Daher Orthodontics. "I look forward to working with ClearCorrect as they continue to explore new services, technologies and innovations that improve the efficiency of a doctor's practice and create a more customized patient experience."

About ClearCorrect

ClearCorrect, a Straumann Group brand, is a leading clear aligner manufacturer that has provided best-in-class support and quality, clinically driven products for doctors since 2006. Manufactured in the U.S., its aligners are administered with doctor supervision, placing more power in the hands of those most qualified to develop safe and effective treatment plans customized to each patient's specific needs. Today, ClearCorrect serves tens of thousands of trusted providers around the world. To find a ClearCorrect provider near you, visit www.clearcorrect.us.

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Straumann, Neodent, Anthogyr, Medentika, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 6000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

