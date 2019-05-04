AIP launches public offering at Korean conference

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2019 / AIP International Investment Institution (AIP), a cutting-edge digital asset management corporation, officially launched its initial public offering for the Asia Pacific region on April 28. This conference was held at the Landing hall of Jeju Shinhwa World Hotel in Jeju Island, Korea.

AIP (www.aiptoken.com) is a digital asset company dedicated to blockchain technology.

"Information technology is the world's most concentrated R&D investment," said AIP's Chief Operating Officer Peter Kalmar, who attended the event along with Joe Radiant, Chief Technology Officer at the firm.

"At present, the application of blockchain has extended to the Internet of Things, intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, global payment, supply chain management, digital asset training and other fields. It will many opportunities for cloud computing."

Jiang Kun, founder of HASHTOKEN, and Gi Ge, founder of the Gi Ge Family, also participated in the conference.

AIP applications include:

5G

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Global Intelligent Payments





The term 5G (short for 5th Generation) refers to a new product line of advanced wireless systems. "In the next 5-10 years, we will build a new ecosystem of 5G industry based on AIP intelligent manufacturing technology," said Radiant. "Innovative applications such as AIP and Internet of Things are leading the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing modes, which will bring significant opportunities for the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing industries in various countries."

AIP's smart contract program, run by Artificial Intelligence, is more than just a computer program that can be executed automatically. It is a system participant itself. It responds to the received message, it can receive and store value, and it can send out information and value.

AIP is also heavily involved with the Internet of Things, an Internet connection between computing devices embedded in everyday objects, which allows them to send and receive important business information.

Another significant AIP feature is international payment services achieved through blockchain technology. "We enable clients to achieve point-to-point payment anywhere in the world and eliminate the intermediate links of many financial institutions," explained Kalmar. "We provide all-weather payment, real-time account arrival and simple cash withdrawal without hidden costs.

"Security, transparency and low risk make cross-border remittances safer and faster. AIP will inject new vitality into the development and innovation of blockchain technology," noted Radiant.

For additional information about AIP, visit www.aiptoken.com.

