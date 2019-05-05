Lockton MENA Announces New Chief Executive Officer as It Grows Regional Footprint

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton MENA Limited has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Ata Khatib. Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, Khatib will provide executive leadership of the world's largest private insurance broker's subsidiaries in the region.

Khatib brings a deep rooted experience of the region to the role, from first setting up Lockton's offices in the DIFC in 2009 to becoming Deputy CEO of Lockton MENA and sitting on its board. His regional and international relationships have helped Lockton MENA to provide the best service and to exceed the expectations of its clients. Khatib's expertise in energy and power will prove invaluable as Lockton MENA continues to blaze the trail in the region's energy and power sector.

Khatib succeeds Tony Saada, who will focus on his responsibilities as Regional CEO for MENA as the company continues to build the Lockton brand across the region. Lockton MENA in the Dubai International Financial Centre "DIFC" will continue to oversee the other recently opened offices in the region.

Tony Saada, Regional CEO of Lockton MENA said: "With Ata at the head of Lockton MENA, the business is ideally positioned to accelerate its focus on executing against key strategies due to its strong relationships with clients, regional and international markets and a proven track record of leadership."

To reflect Lockton MENA's aspirations for growth, it has recently launched a new website (www.locktoninternational.com/mena) to give clients and prospects a platform through which to explore the capabilities and expertise in Lockton MENA and keep up to date with new hires, developments and events.

Wael Khatib, Senior Partner & Chairman - Lockton MENA commented: "I join everyone in congratulating Ata on his new appointment. I would like to thank the leaders at Lockton throughout the region for their constant dedication to create a strong organisation. They have been deeply committed to laying the building blocks to continue Lockton MENA's transformation along its planned growth strategy."

Lama Sweis will continue her role as regional COO for Lockton MENA. Lama has been instrumental in transforming the company's operational integrity, ensuring people at the forefront, developing talent and supporting the leadership regionally to maintain consistent and orderly growth.

Mohamed Magdy Omar assumed his current role as CEO of Lockton Insurance Brokers Egypt since it was launched in April 2018. Mohamed is a well-respected strategic leader in the Egyptian insurance industry, with robust client and market relationships and a track record of achievement which continues today with accelerated growth.

In Jordan, Ahmed Abdo will continue to lead the Lockton Insurance Broker Jordan operations as its General Manager, a position he has held since its opening in 2017. His commitment to steady revenue growth as a recent entrant to the market has put the foundations in place to grow the business while nurturing stronger relationships.

Fatima Zahra will also continue to run Lockton MENA's office in Casablanca, where, as a result of her resolute determination, she has been able to establish a foothold in the Moroccan market and also increase Lockton's profile in Western Africa.

About Lockton

Lockton is a global professional services firm with 7,000 Associates who advise clients on protecting their people, property and reputations. Lockton has grown to become the world's largest privately held, independent insurance broker by helping clients achieve their business objectives.

For further information on Lockton MENA please contact:

Alma Martin

Tel: +971-4-373-8001

Alma.Martin@mena.lockton.com

For media enquiries please contact:

Instinctif Partners

Lee Jones, Malini Parkash

+44-207-427-1431

Lockton@instinctif.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881569/Ata_Khatib.jpg