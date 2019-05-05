DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Resorts & Hotels, one of Dubai's longest-serving homegrown hospitality brands, has recently announced huge growth and expansion plans; from a growthtrajectory to Tanzaniaand beyond, a 30+ hotelexpansion into China aimed at Millennials, and 10 new Food & Beverage concepts set to open in 2019 - alongside 3 collaborations with international chefs of Michelin star acclaim!

JA Resorts & Hotels Announces Expansion into China

JA Resorts & Hotels announced it is expanding into China this year, in a joint venture. In partnership with Novel International Group, a Shanghai investment fund, JA Resorts & Hotels are forming JA Novel Hospitality China, and through this partnership will be acquiring buildings to be retrofitted, renovated or completed as hotels in two distinctions. The first is upper upscale hotels which will be branded as JA Hotels and the second segment is upper midscale lifestyle hotels branded as 'Big Bed by JA' and targeted at millennials. For the upper upscale hotels, the company is currently exploring 3 property options in 5-6 areas over the coming years. The vision for the Big Bed brand or Dà chuáng in Chinese, is to roll out 30 units by 2024 - spread across various Chinese cities.

JA Resorts & Hotels on Growth Trajectory to Tanzania & Beyond

JA Resorts & Hotels revealed plans to expand the portfolio of 8 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, with another two luxury lodges providing a total of 60 rooms. One luxury lodge will be in the Serengeti National Park and the other in the Ngorogoro Conservency. The group are also exploring multiple options in Sri Lanka.

JA Resorts & Hotels Becomes A Significant Player on Food & Beverage Scene with 10 New Concepts

10 new restaurants are set to open in 2019 alongside 3 collaborations with international chefs of Michelin star acclaim, in a year of rapid transformation for JA Resorts & Hotels. The group cites their food and beverage vision as 'creating community-focused restaurants providing one-of-a-kind experiences that energize everyone, with an enthusiastic welcome, exceptional service, awesome food, killer tunes and an unforgettable time, resulting in profitable restaurants'. Collaborations include JA Manafaru Maldives and China's most renowned chef Da Dong, whose restaurants have multiple Michelin stars, Lebanese Australian Chef Greg Malouf, who has 3 Chefs Hat awards featuring in 2 Dubai properties and Indian celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna, opening a new restaurant in JA Lake View Hotel.

https://jaresortshotels.com/media-centre

Contact:

Laoise Molloy

T: +971-56-6564429

E: Laoise.molloy@jaresorts.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880603/JA_Resorts_Hotels_Anthony_Ross.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880604/JA_Resorts_Hotels_Lake_View_Hotel.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880605/JA_Resorts_Hotels_Motorino_Pizzeria.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880585/JA_Resorts_and_Hotels_Logo.jpg