Austrian Construction Sector: A total of 65 759 enterprises in the entire industry and construction sector (+1.4% compared to the previous year) turned over Euro 23.3 bn (+9.0%) in January 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Working-day adjusted, the turnover for industry and construction increased by 9.7%. These figures coupled with increasing employment (934 988 persons, +2.6%). At establishment level (66 336 establishments, +1.3%), production sold increased by 9.3% (working-day adjusted: +10.1%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €23.2 bn in nominal terms (employing 934 156 persons, +2.6%). Industrial production sold increased by 9.3%. 35 876 Austrian construction establishments (+1.7%) achieved a production sold of €2.7 bn in the ...

