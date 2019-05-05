Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Signs Strategic Agreement With Joint Commission International (JCI) to Improve Quality and Safety of Healthcare

- JCI selects HBMSU for the first of its kind partnership

- Partnership to complement UAE's global leadership in international accreditation of health institutions

- Mansoor Al Awar: "We continue to work according to the directives of H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed to make headway against health challenges"

CHICAGO, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With aim to contribute to the UAE Vision 2021 by developing a health system consistent with global standards, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) signed a pilot agreement with Joint Commission International (JCI). The partnership intends to develop educational programs that support efforts to improve the quality and safety of healthcare, complementing the top global ranking achieved by the UAE in terms of the number of JCI-accredited healthcare establishments in the country. The UAE is home to almost 20% of total accredited health establishments in the world.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University to expand the delivery of our customized Quality and Patient Safety curriculum to healthcare practitioners," says Dr. Marwa Zohdy, JCI's Vice President Global Consulting Services. "The University's infrastructure and commitment to transforming professional development is closely aligned with our mission to improve patient safety and quality of care in the international community."

This agreement falls in line with the HBMSU leadership's directives to promote Dubai's and the UAE's reputations as global destinations for healthcare services. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, HBMSU Chancellor, said: "The collaboration with a leading international accreditation entity for quality in the healthcare sector is a new milestone in our pioneering efforts to establish strong partnerships based on the principle 'Together We Grow.' These efforts dovetail our commitment to work under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, President of the University, to promote the quality of healthcare and therapeutic services, to make headway against the health challenges of the future considering its priority for the UAE and Dubai."

Dr. Al Awar added: "The new agreement holds enormous potential and prospects to deliver joint education programs that serve the national efforts aimed at elevating the UAE's position in the world of healthcare by ensuring the availability of necessary tools needed to develop new, innovative and effective solutions to meet challenges and optimize employee opportunities for a better future of healthcare. We are committed to promoting optimal investment in the human element related to healthcare field, in a conducive environment of innovation, research and development, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said that investing in the health sector is the most important and successful achievement in the near and long term, especially in the health and medical personnel, as it impacts the life and happiness of people, and the wellbeing of the future generations."

"We are pleased to cooperate with Joint Commission International, whose singular focus on the highest patient care standards and results-oriented process improvement has earned the respect of health care leaders from around the world. We are utilizing our experience, deep knowledge and our advanced academic and technological capabilities to serve our shared aspirations to provide health and medical personnel with world-class programs according to a hybrid methodology based on participatory methods. This will enable people involved in the healthcare sector to contribute to the enhancement of competitiveness, attractiveness and ability of the sector, while also keeping abreast of global developments. This falls in line with the articles of the 50-year Charter that aims to make a radical change in the medical system using the best medical talents in the world," he concluded.

Both parties agreed to provide a joint training program according to a methodology based on an innovative and participatory approach. A constellation of academics, consultants and experts from the University and JCI will participate in the development of the Quality and Patient Safety curriculum, timetable, learning technics and tools and the assessment systems according to the JCI international standards. The University intends to employ its advanced technological infrastructure and expertise in smart learning and quality, as well as its innovative curriculum development tools to cope with the rapid development and growing needs of the local and regional healthcare sector. The study table also includes the implementation of quality improvement projects in healthcare institutions by medical and health professionals participating in the program.

