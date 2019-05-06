HONG KONG, May 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), today announced the expansion of its TrueCONNECT Hybrid Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution with enhanced features from VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, elevating the professionally managed hybrid infrastructure solution to a new level of innovation.CITIC Telecom CPC's TrueCONNECT Hybrid offers a compelling full-stack end-to-end solution addressing the growing market need for innovative solutions to meet diverse requirements. It creates more choices for enterprise customers seeking to leverage the powerful benefits of SD-WAN in synergy with CITIC Telecom CPC's unique value proposition of "global local" worldwide coverage and multiple market-localized expertise.This latest enhancement of TrueCONNECT Hybrid comes at a time of increasing business adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Unlike the legacy networking paradigm it is disrupting and gradually displacing, TrueCONNECT Hybrid offers advanced networking technology and smart deployment capabilities. By leveraging both private networks and Internet resources, TrueCONNECT Hybrid achieves a level of network security and performance quality that previously only traditional private networks could provide. SD-WAN topology also delivers simplicity and automation, zero touch deployment, high application performance and optimized cloud access leveraging any available transport. TrueCONNECT Hybrid is a game changing solution to facilitate cloud-network integration, empowering enterprises not only with rapid business deployment and high business continuity, but also cost-effectiveness and optimized customer experiences."We are extremely proud to work with VMware, an industry leader in SD-WAN innovation," said Taylor Lam, CITIC Telecom CPC's Vice President of Product. "In designing our enterprise solutions, we always handpick best-in-class technology vendors to collaborate with, and VMware also happens to be our long-term partner for virtualization solutions."CITIC Telecom CPC's collaboration with VMware began in 2011, leading to highly innovative and acclaimed results, such as CITIC Telecom CPC's powerful and versatile SmartCLOUD platform. This latest milestone with VMware SD-WAN is an extension of the fruitful VMware partnership."We are very pleased to partner with CITIC Telecom CPC in the Asia Pacific region," said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager of the VeloCloud business unit at VMware. "With VMware SD-WAN, we are helping CITIC Telecom CPC further strengthen its TrueCONNECT Hybrid solution to assist organizations undergoing Digital Transformation with newer, more efficient and flexible ways to deploy, manage, and optimize their networks."Game Changing Technology, Accelerated Cloud-Network IntegrationDriven by the need to more effectively compete within resource constraints, and cater to various market disruptions, enterprises the world over are undergoing a massive technological shift. This Digital Transformation includes migration from traditional ownership and management of business ICT systems, to mission-critical dependency on cloud applications and virtualized infrastructure, which all offer significantly higher cost effectiveness, productivity, agility, and scalability. Cloud-Network Integration is thus an inevitable business trend, because optimized network connectivity is a critical factor underpinning seamless connections between the cloud and enterprise infrastructure.TrueCONNECT Hybrid SD-WAN offers advanced networking technology which accelerates cloud-network integration and empowers companies to make better use of high value mission critical cloud applications and platforms, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) managed solutions.The SD-WAN solution collates a wide variety of connectivity links and virtualizes them into a single logical network to create new opportunities for optimization, including real-time network management to ensure business applications, and their users, have the most suitable connections they need.Because it is able to leverage low-cost broadband Internet links alongside other dedicated private network technologies while mitigating transport disruptions and downtime, TrueCONNECT Hybrid SD-WAN enhances business agility and productivity. Its paths are dynamically created and adjusted in real-time, with segmentation based on users and applications, thus offering rapid disaster recovery and unprecedented security. Network congestion and other performance issues are handled dynamically on a per-packet basis. All access requirements can be provisioned through no-CLI business policy configuration, accommodating new business sites, remote offices, and traveling staff, plus various device requirements. A centralized management portal offers not only streamlined orchestration, but also deep visibility and analytics on network activity across the entire enterprise infrastructure.Addresses Multiple Industry Needs, Creates Massive Enterprise ValueSD-WAN is so compelling, renowned industry analysts have offered very bullish predictions about its enterprise adoption. Certain vertical market segments are particularly appropriate for leveraging the benefits of SD-WANs.Healthcare, for instance, can greatly benefit from SD-WAN. As patient data transitions from paper to Electronic Medical Records, and both telemedicine and Internet of Things medical devices become more prevalent, healthcare facilities can gain faster and improved patient care, better operational efficiency, reduced staffing, and more rapid deployment (including to rural areas) with SD-WAN's higher security, higher availability, lower costs and reduced complexity.Retail enterprises are able to leverage SD-WAN's supreme scalability to rapidly roll out thousands of locations regionally and internationally, all using cloud-based sales and marketing applications.Manufacturing businesses can use SD-WANs to expand rapidly, while also enjoying new levels of ease of changing services and retooling to accommodate new designs and production requirements.Financial services companies can scale with SD-WAN and have peace of mind with the intrinsically enhanced security of segmented SD-WAN links.Cloud-based services give all types of business tremendous agility, scalability and flexibility. They enable organizations to rapidly expand their footprint and help avoid exorbitant networking infrastructure costs."We foresee a growing multitude of enterprise customers undertaking Digital Transformation in the coming months and years," said Mr. Lam. "We launched TrueCONNECT Hybrid in 2018, this year enhancing it with VeloCloud features to facilitate cloud-network integration and ensure we can offer our customers a truly comprehensive solution. About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18+ Cloud service centers, 30 data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comVMware, VMware SD-WAN, and VeloCloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. 