i-bank: The Renewal Date of Contract Between i-Bank and Ethereum Has Been Confirmed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6 2019 / Based on the Ethereum intelligent contract supervision system, i-Bank phase II has been officially completed. This intelligent contract system stipulates the circulation regulations and controls based on the Ethereum ERC20 token, EOC, and valids until December 31, 2019.

The Ethereum Intelligent Contract refers to the codes and data that can run on the EVM. It is an internal application of the block-chain system and has its own account address and storage space. An external account can execute an intelligent contract that can be invoked by submitting a transaction to the contract address. Once the contract is executed, all nodes are automatically executed and the results are verified. Similarly, intelligent contracts are codes in nature, and both codes and data are traceable, consistent, and non-tamperable, and even contract creators cannot make changes to the codes.

This new contract system is mainly applied to i-Bank's existing 2.0, and the latest AlphaX. It is expected that the i-Bank AlphaX system will be officially launched in Jun 2019, when it will jointly create DAPP application scenarios with Ethereum. It will also cooperate with EOS, XRP, etc. to create multi-domain intelligent contracts. The AlphaX System Announcement Conference is expected to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in June 2019.

