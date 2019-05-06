Freedom Holding Corp. Joins Sponsors at Astana Economic Forum

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCQX: FRHC) (the 'Company') will be a participating sponsor at the 12th Annual Astana Economic Forum to be held May 16-17, 2019 in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), Kazakhstan. The Company will host a panel discussion on "The Role of Retail Investors in the Economy" and a gala-dinner for the conference delegates.

Over the past decade, the Astana Economic Forum has gained recognition as a leading international conference addressing global economic and financial issues. The Forum has been attended by delegates from 150 countries, including political leaders and more than 20 Nobel laureates. The 2019 conference theme is "Inspiring Growth: People, Cities, and Economies." Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Armida Alisjabana, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Juan Manuel Santos Calderon, former President of Colombia and Nobel laureate highlight the list of those who will address the gathering.

Company President Askar Tashtitov, stated, "We are privileged to host part of this year's activities and lead an important panel discussion on stock market developments and the management and regulation of securities ownership and lending". Company CEO, Timur Turlov will be joined on the panel by Robert Wotczak, a former regulator at both the American Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, Eszhan Birtanov, Deputy Board Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, and Alina Aldambergen, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company is a professional participant of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Moscow Exchange (MOEX), the Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB) the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent (UZSE) and the Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with executive office locations in Russia and the United States. The Company operates more than 70 branch offices in Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Germany.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., the world's largest electronic marketplace for broker-dealers to trade unlisted stocks. Investors are able to view Real Time Level II stock quotes for the Company at: http://www.otcmarkets.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains 'forward-looking' statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The OTC Markets Group, Inc. has not approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contact: usoffice@freedomholdingcorp.com

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544223/Freedom-Holding-Corp-Joins-Sponsors-at-Astana-Economic-Forum