Dr. Thomas Walters Presents Update on Nicox's NCX 470 Phase 2 Clinical Study in Podium Presentation at ASCRS 2019

Enrollment rate now at 90%

Key Opinion Leader endorsement of the potential for NCX 470 in intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering

May 6, 2019 - release at 7:30 am CET

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that ophthalmology key opinion leader and clinical investigator in the ongoing NCX 470 Phase 2 clinical study Dr. Thomas Walters MD delivered a podium presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Retinal Surgery (ASCRS) 2019 in San Diego updating on the progress of the NCX 470 Phase 2 clinical study in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



The presentation highlighted that the 420-patient study, which started in August 2018, was progressing well, having reached 90% enrollment. The presentation also highlighted the potential for NCX 470 to become the best-in-class first line therapy for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



NCX 470 is a novel, second-generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog which is currently in a multicenter, U.S. Phase 2 clinical study for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Top-line data is expected in Q4 of this year



ASCRS 2019 took place from May 3-May 7, 2019 in San Diego, United States. The presentation was entitled Site Initiation Rates and Subject Enrollment Rates for 28-Day, First-in-Human Phase 2 Clinical Study of NCX 470: Novel NO-Donating Bimatoprost Analog.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com) .

Analyst coverage

Bryan, Garnier & Co Hugo Solvet Paris, France

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.





The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

