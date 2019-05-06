Metso Corporation: Metso closes acquisition of HighService Service in Chile

Metso closes acquisition of HighService Service in Chile

Metso Corporation's press release on May 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has successfully completed its acquisition of HighService Service, the service division of the Chilean mining engineering, construction and technology company HighService Corp.

HighService Service offers its customers a variety of services from maintenance to commissioning and remote monitoring. The company has approximately 1,000 employees and it operates in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

"This acquisition expands our service offering in the Chilean and Pacific Rim mining markets and supports Metso's growth strategy. It brings us more service experts to support our customers in the region and we are happy to welcome our new colleagues to Metso," says Mikko Keto, President of Metso's Minerals Services and Pumps business areas.

The acquisition was announced in January 2019 and was approved by the Chilean competition authority in March.

About HighService Service

HighService Service is a high-quality service provider for the mining industry. Its offering includes process plant maintenance services, asset management, reliability engineering, and remote monitoring and diagnostics. Prior to the acquisition it was part of the privately-owned HighService Corp. The company is based in Santiago, Chile.



Read more: www.metso.com/hss (https://www.metso.com/highservice-service-acquisition/)

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Keto, President, Metso Minerals Services and Pumps business areas, Metso Corporation, +358 50 568 1187, Email: mikko.keto@metso.com (mailto:mikko.keto@metso.com)

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)





