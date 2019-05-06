Scanship Holding ASA: Operational update - Strong revenue and profit growth, and technology breakthrough

Scanship continues the result improvements with first quarter revenues of NOK 93.3 million (77.4), a growth of 21 %, and EBITDA of NOK 11.1 million (9.0), a growth of 23 %. Breakthrough contracts have also been made for our Waste to Energy (WtE) technology, both towards the cruise industry and landbased applications.

"We are very proud of our performance. Results continue to improve and at the same time we are recording an all-time high order backlog of NOK 680 million. Our efforts to focus on improving our client's environmental footprint by delivering solutions for cleaner oceans pays off", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship.

See enclosed Operational update 1Q 2019 with further details.

Scanship will present its 1Q 2019 Operational update at hrs. 12.00 in Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26. Please notify Scanship by e-mail to attend: erik.magelssen@scanship.no



For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment