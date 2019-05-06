Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today

The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 per share as from today, 6 May 2019.

SCHIBSTED ASA

Oslo, 6 May 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

