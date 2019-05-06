Hexagon Composites ASA: New applications are driving the need for Mobile Pipeline products

Hexagon Composites' business area Hexagon Mobile Pipeline has been awarded an order for TITAN gas transport modules from Certarus Ltd., the North American market leading provider of fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery solutions, with a total value of USD 5.2 million (around NOK 45 million).



The Mobile Pipeline modules will support Certarus' continued growth into both industrial and oil & gas markets. The growth of Certarus' Mobile Pipeline business is driven by new industrial applications and the electrification of oil and gas development. The electrification of oil and gas production is being fueled by the abundance of low cost and clean burning natural gas power, which has made on-site power generation very attractive.

"Our customer's mandate to adopt low carbon energy solutions has accelerated Certarus' growth. We are adding an additional location in Northern Ontario to support mining and industrial customers in that region. Certarus is also seeing a ramp in activity in the Texas Permian basin from contracts related to the electrification trend in the oil and gas industry," says Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus Ltd. "We are excited that customers across all industries are recognizing the significant cost savings and environmental benefits that are available through Certarus' mobile pipeline services."

"We really value our long-term relationship with Certarus. Their success has been key to our own success," says Jon Smith, President of Hexagon Mobile Pipeline. "New applications are driving the need for Mobile Pipeline products and Certarus has provided valuable input to help drive our development of products and services."

Deliveries of the TITAN 4 modules are scheduled for the second quarter of 2019.

In 2018, Hexagon and Certarus extended their strategic long-term agreement. This new follow-on order continues to affirm Hexagon's class leading product performance and unmatched after-sales service support.

For more information:

Jon A. Smith, President, Hexagon Mobile Pipeline

Telephone: +1 402 470 4045 | jon.smith@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Certarus

Certarus Ltd is the North American market leader in providing a fully integrated bulk compressed natural gas (CNG) solution. The primary business is the creation of a "Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline" through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the utility, energy services, mining, forestry,a gricultural and industrial sectors.

For more information, please visit www.certarus.com

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

