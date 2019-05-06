Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has chosen the location of Jurong Island in Singapore to build its new world-scale plant dedicated to the manufacture of the amino 11 monomer and its flagship Rilsanpolyamide 11 resins. With this 50% increase in its global capacities announced in July 2017, the Group supports strong demand from its customers in Asia for high-performance bio-sourced solutions addressing the major opportunity of material lightweighting in particular.

Arkema has chosen the Jurong Island site in Singapore to set up its new bio-sourced polyamide production site. This location offers many advantages in terms of infrastructure, logistics, industrial integration and operational excellence, as well as optimization of the activity's carbon footprint.

"This major investment bolsters our global presence in bio-sourced materials while bringing us significantly closer to our customers in Asia" stated Erwoan Pezron, Global Group President for Arkema's Technical Polymers business line. "Singapore's industrial and innovation-friendly environment, we believe, is a key asset for our project."

Rilsan polyamide 11 is derived from castor oil and so is the only 100% bio-sourced polyamide approved for many of the most demanding applications, in particular in the electronics, 3D printing, oil and gas extraction, and automotive markets, as a substitute to metal.

This project is part of the Group's exceptional investments totaling some 500 million euros earmarked for the 2018-2021 period essentially. Construction is scheduled to be completed by late 2021.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronics solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

