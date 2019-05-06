Erik Lennhammar Appointed Citycon's Chief Development Officer and Member of the Corporate Management Committee

ESPOO, Finland, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 6 May 2019 at 09.30 hrs

Erik Lennhammar has been appointed Citycon Oyj's Chief Development Officer (CDO) and member of the Corporate Management Committee. Mr. Lennhammar is a Swedish citizen and has a Bachelor's degree in engineering from KHT Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm Sweden. He will start in his position in August.

Erik Lennhammar will be responsible for property developments in all Citycon countries. Mr. Lennhammar has extensive property development experience in the Nordic region from various companies. He will join Citycon from the position of Senior Portfolio Manager of Nuveen Real Estate, one of the largest investment managers in the world, where he has been responsible for the asset management in the Nordic region. Prior to this he worked in several property development leadership positions in Sweden at Steen&Ström and at NCC.

F. Scott Ball, CEO, Citycon, says: "We would like to welcome Erik Lennhammar to Citycon. He brings a rare combination of experience from construction, property development and asset management in the retail sector. He will be a great addition to our team and will further strengthen our development capabilities."

Erik Lenhammar's CV is available on Citycon's website at https://www.citycon.com/about-us/our-management/corporate-management-committee





For further information, please contact:

F. Scott Ball, CEO

+46 (0)73 063 5190

scott.ball@citycon.com

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

+358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/erik-lennhammar-appointed-citycon-s-chief-development-officer-and-member-of-the-corporate-management,c2804041

The following files are available for download: