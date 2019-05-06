sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,382 Euro		+0,206
+2,87 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,34
7,48
09:35
06.05.2019 | 09:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 3 May 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 3 May 2019

Guernsey, 6 May 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 29 April 2019 and 3 May 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 7,799 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.36 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
29/04/2019 BATE 97 7.18 696
XLON 1,441 7.21 10,388
CHIX 181 7.27 1,316
TRQX 68 7.30 496
Total1,7877.2212,897
30/04/2019 BATE 0 - -
XLON 1,806 7.40 13,357
CHIX 331 7.41 2,454
TRQX 63 7.46 470
Total2,2007.4016,281
02/05/2019 BATE 0 - -
XLON 1,233 7.39 9,107
CHIX 0 - -
TRQX 0 - -
Total1,2337.399,107
03/05/2019 BATE 95 7.36 699
XLON 2,171 7.41 16,080
CHIX 255 7.37 1,880
TRQX 58 7.36 427
Total2,5797.4019,087







Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,799,522 (equal to 29.5% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,013,840, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 29 April 2019 and 3 May 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
29/04/2019 CHIX 100 7.30 730.00
CHIX 44 7.30 321.20
TRQX 68 7.30 496.40
XLON 200 7.30 1,460.00
XLON 50 7.30 365.00
XLON 90 7.30 657.00
XLON 218 7.28 1,587.04
XLON 39 7.26 283.14
XLON 236 7.18 1,694.48
BATE 97 7.18 696.46
CHIX 37 7.16 264.92
XLON 94 7.14 671.16
XLON 91 7.14 649.74
XLON 212 7.14 1,513.68
XLON 211 7.14 1,506.54
Total1,7877.2212,896.76
30/04/2019 TRQX 63 7.46 469.98
CHIX 96 7.44 714.24
XLON 261 7.44 1,941.84
CHIX 55 7.42 408.10
XLON 219 7.40 1,620.60
XLON 204 7.40 1,509.60
CHIX 180 7.40 1,332.00
XLON 97 7.40 717.80
XLON 100 7.40 740.00
XLON 25 7.40 185.00
XLON 146 7.38 1,077.48
XLON 68 7.38 501.84
XLON 249 7.38 1,837.62
XLON 202 7.38 1,490.76
XLON 28 7.38 206.64
XLON 207 7.38 1,527.66
Total2,2007.4016,281.16
02/05/2019 XLON 215 7.32 1,573.80
XLON 222 7.40 1,642.80
XLON 196 7.40 1,450.40
XLON 85 7.40 629.00
XLON 210 7.40 1,554.00
XLON 99 7.40 732.60
XLON 206 7.40 1,524.40
Total1,2337.399,107.00
03/05/2019 XLON 188 7.40 1,391.20
CHIX 58 7.42 430.36
XLON 200 7.42 1,484.00
XLON 12 7.42 89.04
XLON 8 7.42 59.36
XLON 200 7.38 1,476.00
XLON 51 7.38 376.38
TRQX 58 7.36 426.88
BATE 95 7.36 699.20
CHIX 47 7.36 345.92
CHIX 150 7.36 1,104.00
XLON 195 7.32 1,427.40
XLON 184 7.42 1,365.28
XLON 12 7.42 89.04
XLON 206 7.42 1,528.52
XLON 216 7.42 1,602.72
XLON 198 7.42 1,469.16
XLON 270 7.42 2,003.40
XLON 231 7.44 1,718.64
Total2,5797.4019,086.50




© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)