Alsol Energías Renováveis is specializing in the installation of residential, commercial and industrial PV systems. Energisa has approximately six million clients across nine Brazilian states.Brazili's sixth largest power distributor Energisa announced in a filing with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) it has agreed to acquire an 87% share in Uberlândia-based rooftop specialist Alsol Energias Renováveis SA from Algar SA Empreendimentos e Participações and Gustavo Malagoli Buiatti. The purchase price has been set at BRL 11.7 million ($2.9 million), with Alsol's shareholders' ...

