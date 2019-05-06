Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $229.1bn Military Communication Market

LONDON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Military Communication Market, Forecasts by Components [Systems (Terminals & Payloads, SATCOM, Encryption, Interception and Jamming) & Services], Communication Mode (Air-Ground Communication, Underwater Communication, Ground-Based Communication, Shipborne Communication) and Geography (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) Plus, Super Granulated 2019, 2024 and 2029 Snapshots by Function and by Platform

• The need for a highly interconnected military over air, land and sea for nations to react and take action in response to a particular event or situation is increasing which implies high investment and development of communications capacity, alongside new technological expansion upon existing communications structures, over the next decade.

• Over the next decade communications technology will continue to evolve and innovate to enhance usability, connectivity, processing power and range. The effects of such end user devices as smartphones and tablets and the investment in high-speed wireless networks and other sophisticated communications technologies within both personal and commercial settings are now being felt within the defence sector.

In this brand new report, you will receive:

• 152 in-depth tables, 177 unique figures.

• Future trends in the military communication segment

• Entire ecosystem of Military Communication market

• Business opportunities present for integrators and service providers in emerging as well as developed economies

Unique Material and Unique Granularity:

• Companies in the Military Communications value Chain

• Subsystem developers

• Component suppliers

• Regional system Integrators

• Hardware Manufacturers

• OEMs

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you see individual forecasts to 2029 for eight submarkets:

• Terminals & Payloads

• SATCOM

• Encryption

• Interception and Jamming

• Air-Ground Communication

• Underwater Communication

• Ground-Based Communication

• Shipborne CommunicationSystems

And introducing unique granularity in 2019, 2024 and 2029 snapshots:

• Global Military Communications Market share USD $ by Functional Segmentation 2019, 2024 and 2029

• Global Military Communications Market share USD $ by Platform Type 2019, 2024 and 2029

• Global Military Communications Market Share (%) by Functional Segmentation 2029 (% Share

• Global Military Communications Market Share (%) by Functional Segmentation 2024 (% Share)

• Global Military Communications Market Share (%) by Functional Segmentation 2019 (% Share

• Global Military Communications Market Share (%) by Platform Type 2029 (% Share)

• Global Military Communications Market Share (%) by Platform Type 2024 (% Share)

• Global Military Communications Market Share (%) by Platform Type 2019 (% Share)

Functional segments for 2019, 2024 and 2029:

• CECM

• CESM

• Homeland Security Networks

• IFF/Identification

• ISR Datalink

• Jammer

• Intercom Platform

• Radios/Terminals

• SatComm Appratus

• Tactical Networks

High Grain Market Segmentation by Platforms:

• Artillery

• Fixed-Wing

• Ground/Transportable

• Ground Vehicle

• Ground/Fixed

• Helicopter

• Ligher than-Air Craft

• Man-portable

• Ship

• Space Systems

• Submarine

• Tilt-Rotor

• Unmanned Vehicle

Companies covered in the report include:

Air and Space Operations Center

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Airbus Defence and Space

Asahi Broadcasting Corp

Aselsan

Australian Defence Force (ADF)

Bae Systems

Bluefin Robotics

Brazilian Marine Corps

Brocade

Cobham

Comcept

Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistic Organization (DALO)

Department of Homeland Security's (DHS)

Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM)

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

DGA

EADS Astrium

Elbit Systems

Fidelis Security Systems Inc

Flight Technologies Sistemas SA

General Authority of Civil Aviation

General Dynamics

Harris

Hensoldt

Indian government

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Inmarsat

Innovative Contractors

Iridium Communications

Italian Ministry of the Interior

Kongsberg

L3 Technologies

LeidosTechnologies

Leonardo

Ligado Networks

Lockheed Martin

National ICT Australia (NICTA)

NATO

NATO Communications and Information Agency

Northrop Grumman

OHB System AG

Open Kernal Labs

Paradigm Secure Communications

QinetiQ

Raytheon

Redstone Arsenal

Rheinmetall

Rockwell Collins

Rolta India

Royal Air Force

Saab

Safran

Samtel Avionics Ltd

Smiths Group

Sypris Electronics

Systematic

Textron

Thales

U.S. Air Force Materiel Command

U.S. Air National Guard

U.S. Army

U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command

U.S. Navy

UK Home Office

UK Ministry of Defence

Viasat

