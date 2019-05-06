The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine (JCU), the umbrella association of Ukraine's independent social, charitable and religious Jewish organizations, has today launched its inaugural Kyiv Jewish Forum. The two-day event is the first of its kind in Ukraine and will promote deeper ties between the Ukrainian Jewish population and the world Jewry, offering an important platform for galvanizing European efforts in the fight against anti-Semitism.

"In the context of deepening polarization, the rise of nationalism and identity politics, and the resurgence of anti-Semitic attitudes in Europe, initiatives like the Kyiv Jewish Forum are incredibly important. We hope it will build bridges both within the Jewish community and outside it and help foster deeper trust and cooperation for a peaceful and secure future," said Boris Lozhkin, President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.

Ukraine has one of the lowest levels of anti-Semitism in Central and Eastern Europe as a result of a shift in attitudes the country has witnessed over the last two decades. The Kyiv Jewish Forum will therefore look at the lessons that Ukraine can offer, exploring new ways for Jewish communities to learn from each other and generate new and innovative solutions to stem the renewed wave of anti-Semitism in Europe and the world.

Besides anti-Semitism, the Kyiv Jewish Forum will encourage discussion on promoting global peace and security, the importance of memorializing, Ukraine's relationship with Israel, and Jewish identity in the modern day.

The inaugural Kyiv Jewish Forum is welcoming many high-profile speakers from some of the world's most influential global Jewish organisations, governments, not-for-profit organizations, human rights organizations, as well as representatives from Jewish business, media and culture. Ambassador Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, and Elan Carr, US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism, are among the confirmed speakers.

Founded in 1999, the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine unites the country's Jewish communities, supporting their development, whilst encouraging international support for Ukraine's independence and promoting stronger ties between Ukraine and Israel. The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine also aims to combat anti-Semitism by preserving and promoting Jewish history, culture and memory of the Holocaust.

Website: https://kyivjewishforum.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005293/en/

Contacts:

Yulianna Vilkos

yvilkos@mercuryllc.com

+44 7726 452757